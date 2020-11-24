16 members of TNGOs housing society set to face criminal cases in Khammam

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Khammam: At least 16 members of TNGOs housing society in Khammam are set to face criminal charges following allegations of encroachment of government land.

According to Khammam in-charge RDO, Satyanarayana, based on an enquiry report given by a four-member committee, it was recommended to book cases against 16 key members of the society. Sources said that over eight acres of government land was encroached upon in Khammam urban and rural mandals during the tenure of three executive committees of the society.

Khammam urban and rural police were asked to book the cases under relevant sections based on the enquiry report.

