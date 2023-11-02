| 16th Aiccs Conference To Be Held In Hyderabad From November 16

16th AICCS conference to be held in Hyderabad from November 16

Scholars from over 25 institutes in India and abroad will take part in the conference.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: The Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, and Institute of Chinese Studies, Delhi, in cooperation with the Institution of Eminence, and in partnership with Council for Social Development (CSD) Hyderabad and the Centre for Himalayan Studies, Shiv Nadar IoE, are organizing the 16th AICCS from November 16-18 in Hyderabad.

The event will take place at the Zakir Hussain Lecture Complex, University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli.

During the 3-day conference, scholars from over 25 institutes in India and abroad will present surveys of recent scholarship on various facets of China across 15 sessions.

For registrations, click on the given link: http://bit.ly/46QSbm3