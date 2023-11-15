17 candidates withdraw nominations in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Mancherial: Seventeen candidates withdrew nominations on the last date to stay away from the contest from three Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

The candidates included Guvvala Srikanth, Thandra Naresh, Velpula Sagar, Talari Mondai, Chakinarapu Kiran, Jadi Yesaiah, Moyya Rambabu, Jummidi Gopal, Yerla Habiba and Battula Saritha from Chennur segment, while Gandham Ramesh, Kondagorla Vedaprakash and Lingampalli Madhukar in Mancherial Assembly constituency and Polampalli Mahesh, Kotte Sampath Kumar, Gavvala Srikanth and Mohammad Kaleem from Bellampalli.