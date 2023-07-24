| 17 Persons Get Six Months In Jail For Damaging Hospital In Nirmal

Nirmal: A court in Nirmal on Monday sentenced 17 persons to imprisonment for six months after finding them guilty of vandalising a private hospital in Bhainsa 14 years ago.

District principal court judge A Karna Kumar delivered the verdict after verifying evidence and cross-questioning 10 eye witnesses and found 17 persons guilty of damaging the private hospital. Four persons had admitted a patient to the private hospital on September 21 of 2009.

They along with others assaulted doctors and staffers of the hospital and broke glasses of a car belonging to a doctor after the patient died while undergoing treatment.

Dr A Damodar Reddy of the hospital lodged a complaint and a case was registered. The then Inspector Seetharamu and Sub-Inspector Venkateshwar took up investigations.