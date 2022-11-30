18-year-old Intermediate student dies after heart attack in Rajanna-Sircilla

A native of Pothgal of Mustabad mandal, Balakrishna was studying intermediate first year in a private college.
Rajanna-Sircilla: An intermediate student, Kesugani Balakrishna (18) died after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.
A native of Pothgal of Mustabad mandal, Balakrishna was studying intermediate first year in a private college. As he complained of chest pain on Tuesday afternoon, family members took him to a private hospital in the mandal headquarters.
Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Siddipet for better treatment, where he suffered a massive heart attack and died.