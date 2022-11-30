| 18 Year Old Intermediate Student Dies After Heart Attack In Rajanna Sircilla

18-year-old Intermediate student dies after heart attack in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:14 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: An intermediate student, Kesugani Balakrishna (18) died after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.

A native of Pothgal of Mustabad mandal, Balakrishna was studying intermediate first year in a private college. As he complained of chest pain on Tuesday afternoon, family members took him to a private hospital in the mandal headquarters.

Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Siddipet for better treatment, where he suffered a massive heart attack and died.