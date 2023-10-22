| 199 Paddy Procurement Centers To Be Set Up In Warangal

With farmers starting harvest of the Vanakalam paddy crop, district officials are gearing up to set up 199 paddy procurement centres in the district

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Warangal: With farmers starting harvest of the Vanakalam paddy crop, district officials are gearing up to set up 199 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) in the district soon to purchase the yield of the season.

District Collector P Pravinya, who is making coordinated efforts in full swing with various government departments collaborating with representatives from the Rice Millers Association and Cotton Millers Association, said they were expecting two lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the paddy.

They were nmaking efforts to ensure a seamless and efficient procurement process that benefits farmers.

To facilitate this endeavor, nearly 50 lakh gunny bags were earmarked for utilization, accompanied by 2,715 tarpaulins, 177 body cleaners, 189 moisture measuring machines, and 364 electronic weighing machines to maintain accuracy and efficiency.

The Collector said she had already issued clear directives for the immediate opening of these grain purchase centers, duly following the model code of conduct (MCC). She also urged local farmers to make the most of these centres, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations to safeguard against potential fire accidents.

The Collector also asked the millers to clear dues related to the custom milled rice (CMR) as millers had defaulted 35,000 MTs of CMR. It may be added here that the officials are taking special steps to collect every due grain of custom milled rice (CMR) from defaulting millers.

On other hand, the officials are also conducting a thorough review of cotton acquisition, ensuring that cotton farmers receive a minimum support price of Rs 7,020 per quintal.

She further encouraged cotton producers to uphold stringent quality standards when delivering their cotton to the purchase centres, where payments will be exclusively disbursed to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.