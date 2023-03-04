2.5 lakh taps in Hyderabad to go dry for over 48 hours from March 8

| 2 5 Lakh Taps In Hyderabad Will Go Dry For Over 48 Hours From March 8

The water supply is being halted due to the development of the Railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:39 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in parts of the city and over 2.5 lakh taps will go dry for over 48 hours from 6 am on March 8. The water supply is being halted due to the development of the Railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapally.

Earlier, the plan was to halt the water supply for 66 hours to facilitate the works but Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director Dana Kishore told the Board officials to complete the work by 48 hours.

On Saturday, Dana Kishore inspected the place where the shifting of drinking water pipelines is underway to facilitate the Railway line works and gave the instructions to complete the works by March 10.

The affected areas include Chintal, Jagadgirigutta, Dammaiguda, Jeedimetla, Shapur, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Suraram, Nagaram, and Keesara. Water supply will also be disrupted in Bollaram, Gundlapochampally, Kompally, and parts of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and Kapra Municipality.

Meanwhile, water supply will be partially affected in Banjara Hills, Erragadda, Borabanda, Kondapur, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Yellareddyguda, Lingampally, Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally and Nizampet.

HMWS&SB in a press release said that, the water will be supplied through tankers where the supply is disrupted.