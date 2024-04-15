262 paddy procurement centres opened in Mancherial

Officials said 105 centres would be operated by Indira Kranthi Pathakam (IKP), while 130 centres would be run by Primary

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 06:25 PM

Mancherial: As many as 262 centres were opened for procuring paddy of the Rabi season-2024 by the Civil Supplies department.

While paddy falling in A grade would be offered Rs.2,203 per quintal, the grains classified as B grade would be paid Rs 2,183 per quintal.

A total of 2 lakh tonnes of paddy was expected to be procured this agriculture season.

Farmers were requested to get tokens from Agriculture Extension Officers and take the paddy to the procurement centres after purifying the paddy as per standards set by the government.

They were urged to collect receipts after weighing the grains.