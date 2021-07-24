3.20 crore saplings planted to mark KTR’s birthday

Ministers, elected representatives, TRS leaders and workers, Forest and other departments, several organisations and the general public participated enthusiastically in the green programme

Hyderabad: In a record initiative, the Green India Challenge planted nearly 3.20 crore saplings across the State on a single day on Saturday under the ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ programme to mark Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday.

Ministers, elected representatives, TRS leaders and workers, Forest and other departments, several organisations and the general public participated enthusiastically in the green programme through the day.

Initially, the Green India Challenge had planned to plant three crore saplings in an hour across the State. The programme, however, was revised in view of the rains, and saplings were planted all through the day and not just in one hour.

Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, along with local elected public representatives, commenced the record initiative at Singareni Eighth Incline, Abdul Kalam Stadium in Ramagundam. Over 10,000 saplings were planted at the venue as part of the exercise.

Santosh Kumar, in a statement, said it was heartening to note that the task to plant over 3 crore saplings was successfully carried out not only in Telangana but across the country and abroad.

“I was left in complete awe at the great response. We organised Koti Vruksharchana in February as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations. And this time, we raised the bar and decided to take up Mukkoti Vruksharchana for Rama Rao’s birthday” he said.

“This is no mean task, and it could not have been achieved without the help and assistance of scores of TRS members, volunteers, public representatives and everyone, who put their heart and soul into this initiative” Santosh Kumar said.

The MP appreciated the Singareni Collieries Company Limited management for its efforts to enhance green cover in coal belt areas and thanked local MLA Korukanti Chander for his initiatives to plant five lakh saplings throughout the day in Ramagundam.

The MP along with Minister Koppula Eshwar, MP Venkatesh, MLAs Dasari Manohar Reddy, Sunke Ravi Shankar and officials went to Ramagundam, Godavarikhani, Singareni area, Sultanabad, Choppadandi, Vedurugatta, Kudurupaaka in erstwhile Karimnagar district and planted saplings.

Braving cloudy weather, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy planted saplings at Bhumpally village on Sadasiva Nagar mandal, Kama Reddy Bypass at 6.30 am. Similarly, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy participated in a programme to plant 3.40 lakh saplings in one hour from 10 am to 11 am in the Balkonda constituency. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy planted saplings at Laxmanachanda village in Nirmal district.

Legislative Council Pro Tem Chairman Bhupal Reddy, along with MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Ministers, heads of various corporations, TRS party cadre, film actors, industrialists, besides students, NGOs, NRIs, participated with great enthusiasm, he said.

Till 5.30 pm, around 2.5 crore saplings were planted in rural areas alone. GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with Corporators planted 10 lakh saplings in Hyderabad, 25 lakh plants were planted in 142 municipalities, another 25 lakh were planted with the help of Councillors, while 37.54 lakh saplings were planted in forest limits and another 50 lakh in HMDA etc, he said.

