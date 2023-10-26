3 MLAs set to receive PhD degrees

Hyderabad: Apart from securing BForms from their respective political parties to contest in the ensuing Assembly elections, three sitting MLAs – Balka Suman, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Guvvala Balaraju – have another reason to celebrate.

The Osmania University has declared BRS MLAs Suman and Balaraju for award of PhD degree in English and Law respectively, while Congress MLA Seethakka will receive her PhD in Political Science.

Not just politicians, the convocation ceremony will also see several judges, bureaucrats, public prosecutors and lawyers receiving their PhD degrees.

Among those who will receive PhD degrees include Telangana High Court judge Justice Venkateshwara Reddy, Telangana State Judicial Academy Director M Rajender, Justice Chandraiah and CBI Court Public Prosecutor Anil Kumar, the university V-C Prof D Ravinder said.

