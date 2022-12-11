Congress leaders join BRS in Patancheru

Several Congress leaders from Kyasaram village of Patancheru Mandal joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Patancheru MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Congress leaders join BRS in the presence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders from Kyasaram village of Patancheru Mandal joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

Welcoming them into the party’s fold on Sunday, the Patancheru MLA said the Congress workers joined the TRS impressed by the welfare and development works undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Congress leaders Bhupal Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, MD Azeem, Subhash Reddy, MD Chand and others joined TRS along with their cadre.

Marketing Committee Chairman Vijay Kumar, Patancheru Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav and others were present.