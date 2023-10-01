Nalgonda’s 14-year-wait for IT Tower ends

Sun - 1 October 23

IT tower at Nalgonda, which would be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on October 2

Nalgonda: The people of Nalgonda started dreaming for an IT Tower in their town when the Congress government promised one way back in 2009. However, despite the then IT Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, being a son of the soil, neither did he nor the Congress government make any move to keep their promise.

Now, as Telangana surges forward with its IT push, Nalgonda’s dream is coming true with IT Minister KT Rama Rao to inaugurate the IT Tower at Nalgonda on Monday.

The Congress government did not even lay a foundation stone for the promise, with Venkat Reddy, who made the announcement, just making a visit to a site near MG University at Yellareddyguda for setting up of the tower. That was it. Nothing more happened.

After the formation of Telangana, as part of the government’s initiative to extend the IT sector to Tier II cities, the IT tower at Nalgonda was taken up by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSIIDC) at an estimated cost of Rs.95 crore. Rama Rao laid the foundation stone in December 2021.

The tower has now come up on three acres beside the Government Polytechnic College with a built up area of 75,000 sqft. The plug and play model IT tower is a G plus 5 green building and has a seating capacity for 2,000 employees. In all, 23 companies have come forward to set up their units in the IT tower and to run them in three shifts. About 15 companies have completed recruitment of 600 employees for their units during a recent mega job mela.

The green building has a sewerage plant with capacity of 50,000 litres, internal gardens on the ground and second floors and a rain water harvesting pit apart from solar panels that will soon be set up.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said thousands of engineering graduates from Nalgonda were working in IT companies at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities in the country. A local IT tower would provide the opportunity to work in their hometown. IT towers in tier-II locations would offer significant advantages including low cost of living and help employees save 30 percent of their earnings.

