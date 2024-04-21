Revanth tries to woo Left parties

Claiming that the Congress had not "humiliated" the Left, he said the Modi government was destroying all the pillars of democracy, including the Supreme Court, Election Commission and central probe agencies like the ED, Income Tax and CBI.

21 April 2024

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Left parties to set aside any difference of opinions in any issues and extend all support to the Congress to the defeat the BJP and the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reminding that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was holding meetings and seeking the support of Left Parties and the Telangana Jana Samithi, he said all measures were being taken to ensure that the INDIA bloc stayed together and defeated the Modi government.

“To save the constitution, INDIA alliance should win and Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister. I appeal to the Communists, let’s put up a united fight and defeat BRS and BJP,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had resigned as Minister in the past for Telangana’s cause, he also said Venkat Reddy was eligible to become the Chief Minister.

“Under special circumstances, the party high command made me Chief Minister.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has all the eligibilities for the Chief Minister’s post. I took the Chief Minister’s post with responsibility and not with arrogance,” Revanth Reddy said.