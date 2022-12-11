5 Steps to US Study: American Academic Culture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hello readers! Last week, we discussed culture shock and helpful resources to make a student’s transition to a new place easier. In this week’s column, we are going to discuss U.S. academic culture.

New international students should be aware of certain characteristics of the U.S. master’s education system, such as learning methods and instructional systems, its student-centric pedagogy, continuous evaluation, and academic integrity.

Once enrolled, students will be assigned an academic advisor. An academic advisor is someone who will contact and subsequently meet with the student to discuss the student’s intended course of study and its related major/minor specializations. These meetings are a priority, as they help guide the student on course registration and program-related requirements.

If an academic advisor has not been assigned to the student, the student may approach their department to fix the problem. Students are expected to keep in touch with their academic advisor throughout their higher education experience and should discuss their meeting frequency with their advisor during their first meeting.

Considering the U.S.’s practice-based learning approach, courses will require significant input. Since this is the case, it is unadvisable that students take too many more than the required credits than is necessary to maintain “full-time” status.

When choosing courses, it is also recommended that there be a mix of advanced and introductory courses as the student and their advisor sees fit.

Enrolling in classes is the responsibility of the student, and will rarely, if ever, be taken on by the student’s department. Once your course list has been chosen, be sure to go through your institution’s course enrolment process. If you are unsure about what that process entails, ask your advisor during your first meeting.

When it comes to coursework, students are expected to take responsibility for their own learning. Students will be trusted to regularly attend their classes, contribute to discussions, complete assignments on time, and ask questions when appropriate.

At the beginning of each semester or instructional period, each professor will provide syllabi, reading lists, textbook requirements, and other such relevant information. After receiving this information, students must buy or borrow their books/textbooks. If the institution’s library doesn’t have enough copies of your required texts, there should be a campus bookstore where they can be purchased in either new or used condition.

Most importantly, every U.S. college and university has an honor code. Also called a “code of conduct,” these are strict rules about academic honesty, plagiarism, and cheating.

Before starting a program, students should read and understand the applicable honor code. These can be found on the program/university’s website.

Next week, we will discuss physical and mental health!

— US Consulate General Hyderabad