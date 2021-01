The incident occurred at a village under Jalalabad police station area on Monday evening when the girl was playing outside her house

Shahjahanpur: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a village under Jalalabad police station area on Monday evening when the girl was playing outside her house, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nipun Agarwal said.

The suspect, aged 18, has been arrested and the girl sent for medical examination, police said.