50 year-old man goes missing in Hyderabad’s Marredpally

The police are making efforts to trace the man and have sought help of the public in this regard
Hyderabad: A 50 year-old man went missing from his house at Marredpally.
The man B Vinod Kumar alias Laddu (50), who is suffering from mental health issues came out of the house on February 18 and since then went missing. The family had lodged a complaint with the police following which a case is registered.
The police are making efforts to trace the man and have sought help of the public in this regard.