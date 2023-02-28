50 year-old man goes missing in Hyderabad’s Marredpally

The police are making efforts to trace the man and have sought help of the public in this regard

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:34 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: A 50 year-old man went missing from his house at Marredpally.

The man B Vinod Kumar alias Laddu (50), who is suffering from mental health issues came out of the house on February 18 and since then went missing. The family had lodged a complaint with the police following which a case is registered.

The police are making efforts to trace the man and have sought help of the public in this regard.