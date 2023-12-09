505 dengue positive cases recorded in Khammam from January 1: Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Khammam: As many as 505 dengue positive cases were recorded in Khammam district from January 1, 2023 to till date, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector said that 27, 771 tests have been conducted in the district since January 1 this year. 120 cases were reported in urban areas and 385 cases in rural areas. He directed the health officials to increase tests and take effective measures to control dengue.

Gautham reviewed the dengue control measures with the officials. In the last three weeks, 62 dengue positive cases have been registered, of which 40 patients were from Khammam district and 22 were from other areas, he said.

In the areas where positive cases have been registered, dry day activity should be carried out in an effective manner. Anti-larvae solutions have to be sprayed within 100 meters of places where dengue cases were reported; collect samples of residents and carry out tests, he suggested.

The test kits and medicines were adequately available. All those preparing and serving food in schools and hostels, street vendors selling pani puri and snacks, preparing and serving food in hotels should be tested for typhoid, Gautham noted.

Typhoid-free shop stickers should be affixed in the shops that have tested negative for typhoid. Special camps should be conducted for testing street vendors. Officials should participate in dry day activity every Friday and involve public representatives, he added.