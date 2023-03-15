54 Covid positive cases in Telangana on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

File photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 54 Covid positive infections out of which 40 cases were from Hyderabad. On Tuesday, the health bulletin had reported 52 positive infections out of which 30 were from Hyderabad.

Other districts from where Covid positive infections were reported on Wednesday include four from Medchal-Malkajgiri, two from Medak and one case each from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy and Yadadri-Bhongir.

The total number of recoveries on Wednesday was 25 with a recovery rate of 99.48 per cent. The total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana stood at 8,42,151 while the number of recoveries reached 8,37,744.