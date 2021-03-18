A perfect start to the new academic year

After enjoying their vacation and taking a break after their exams, students were brimming with anticipation to see what the new academic session had in store for them

Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills started its new academic session 2021-2022 on March 15. The excitement of the new academic year is unparalleled and always brings great joy to students. After enjoying their vacation and taking a break after their exams, students were brimming with anticipation to see what the new academic session had in store for them.

Students enter school with hope. DPS Mahendra Hills believes that school is about creativity; learning is about understanding the ‘whats’ and ‘hows’ of the world. School is not simply a four-walled classroom or an online meeting, but an institution that will answer all the questions that creative and curious young children can pose as well as encourage them to ask more questions. Returning to school for the new session was an event that all the students were eagerly looking forward to.

Principal Sunitha Rao always aims at the holistic development of the students. Keeping up with this theme, a special assembly was organised to welcome the students back to school. Students from pre-primary to class VIII joined the event which was graced by Santhosh, an international ventriloquist.

The event started with the lighting of the lamp and a prayer song to invoke the blessings of the Almighty. This was succeeded by a classical dance. It is said that arts such as classical dance are the language of the soul. Indeed, the dance left the audience speechless. Headmistress Neetu Gupta addressed the students. Her words motivated the gathering and raised hope for a prosperous and successful year ahead.

Ventriloquist Santhosh mesmerized the students with his show which was message-oriented. He brought out the importance of respecting parents, teachers and elders through his act. The students were in awe at Santosh’s puppetry skills and his remarkable grace in pulling off such a complicated act. His smooth performance reflected practice and perfection; it was akin to watching magic. The incorporation of vocabulary in ventriloquism was a treat to watch and reached students.

