AAP workers hold anti-BJP protest in Jammu against BJP over arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

By PTI Published Date - 04:03 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Jammu: AAP workers on Thursday staged a protest in Jammu city against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case.

Led by Rajesh Pargotra, Provincial Vice President Jammu, several workers of the party gathered here and raised slogans against the BJP and demanded Singh’s release.

The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh because he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

“The protest is against the arrest of our MP Sanjay Singh. BJP has not acted in any of the cases against their leaders. BJP leadership is acting out of fear of defeat in the 2024 election,” Pargotra told reporters here.

The AAP workers staged a similar protest in Delhi and Chandigarh, where they faced a water cannon and tear gas shells from police.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.