ACB Hyderabad nabs GHMC tax inspector for bribery

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad caught a tax inspector of GHMC for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8000 for doing official work.
The tax inspector M Radha Krishna working as tax inspector Circle V GHMC Saroornagar demanded the money from one T Sridhar for change the ownership particulars of ownership of flat.
On a complaint the ACB laid a trap and caught him. Radha Krishna was arrested and produced before the court.