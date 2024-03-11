ACB Hyderabad nabs GHMC tax inspector for bribery

The Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad caught a tax inspector of GHMC for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8000 for doing official work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 08:54 PM

The tax inspector M Radha Krishna working as tax inspector Circle V GHMC Saroornagar demanded the money from one T Sridhar for change the ownership particulars of ownership of flat.

On a complaint the ACB laid a trap and caught him. Radha Krishna was arrested and produced before the court.