ACB police nabs NREGA employee in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Jagtial: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday nabbed a MGNREGA employee allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs.4,000 from a farmer in Raikal mandal on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, a farmer from Ramojipet of Raikal mandal, Kola Shankaraiah constructed a cattle shed worth Rs.57,000 under the NREGA scheme. Excluding Rs.12,000 as labour charges, he applied for the remaining Rs.45,000 bills to be paid by the government. NREGA employees including an engineering consultant, Mittapalli Dipika, and technical assistant Nagawath Vijesh allegedly demanded Rs.5,000 to process his application and settled for Rs.4,000.

Unable to pay the bribe, Shankaraiah approached the ACB, who trapped Dipika while accepting the bribe from the farmer on Tuesday. The other accused, Vijesh, is absconding.