Actor Dia Mirza pens an emotional note after niece’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: In the wee hours of Monday, four youngsters were in an accident as their car went out of control and crashed into the road median at Satamrai near Shamshabad on the city outskirts. Tanya Kakad, daughter of Congress party minority wing leader Feroz Khan and niece of actor Dia Mirza, died on the spot, and the three others were shifted to hospital.Reacting to the devastating news, Mirza posted an emotional note on Instagram for her dear niece along with a happy picture of the deceased. “My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light,” she wrote.

Recalling her vibrant personality, “May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling, and singing. Om Shanti.” The model-turned-actor also posted a story asking people to let love in, as life is too unpredictable.

Kakde, who was 21 years old and a make-up artist by profession, was the stepdaughter of Feroz Khan. She was recently featured by the You and I magazine for her work around beauty and makeup.

Police sources say the incident occurred when they were on the way from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the city and further investigation is underway.