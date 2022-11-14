Actor Krishna critical at Continental Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:23 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

The doctors attending to the veteran actor said that they have managed to stabilize his health condition but he will continue to remain in the ICU till he makes a complete recovery.

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Krishna is in a critical state and on ventilator support at Continental Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday. Popularly known as Super Star Krishna, the actor was brought to the hospital’s emergency department at 1.15 am on Monday morning with cardiac arrest.

“The doctors immediately performed a CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation. He currently is in a critical state and has been put on a ventilator,” Chairman and Managing Director, Continental Hospitals, Dr Guru N Reddy said.

An expert multi-disciplinary team including cardiologists, neurologists and critical care specialists are closely monitoring the actor’s clinical condition. The family members have been informed about the actor’s condition, Dr Guru N Reddy added.