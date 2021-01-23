Actress Nandita Sweta takes up Green India Challenge

Taking up the challenge on her own, Nandita said she was inspired by the TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar’s initiative to plant saplings.

Hyderabad: Popular Kannada and Tamil actor Nandita Sweta on Saturday took part in the Green India Challenge by planting saplings at Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

Taking up the challenge on her own, Nandita said she was inspired by the TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar’s initiative to plant saplings.

Continuing the chain, she nominated actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Nikhil and film-maker Prashanth of Kalki fame for the Green India Challenge. “I am happy to be part of this novel initiative by Santosh Kumar,” she said.

