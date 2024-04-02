CM Revanth Reddy pays tributes to Doddi Komaraiah

In a statement on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Komaraiah terming him as a source of inspiration for the State government to end dictatorial rule and establish a people's government in the State.

Hyderabad: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Doddi Komaraiah on Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed him as a valiant warrior who dedicated his life to the fight against autocratic rule and the liberation of the Telangana people. Remembering Komaraiah’s sacrifices and indomitable fighting spirit, the Chief Minister praised his pivotal role in Telangana armed struggle.

In a statement on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Komaraiah terming him as a source of inspiration for the State government to end dictatorial rule and establish a people’s government in the State. He reiterated the State government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Komaraiah who is the first martyr of Telangana armed struggle.

He explained about the ongoing efforts to uplift the marginalised and economically disadvantaged sections in the State through numerous initiatives.

The Chief Minister stated that the government was giving top priority to social justice in all the government appointments including composition of the State Cabinet. He said the State government was allowing all to express their views openly and taking them into consideration in governance.