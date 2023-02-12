Adhyayan, Sai Sarthak clinch Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Adhyayan Banerjee from Delhi Public School, Nacharam won the chess title in the junior category after scoring six points from as many rounds in the 201st Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhanagar on Sunday.

Arnavkrishna Sripadam and Sasi Hasini Chintala took second and third places with five points each.

In the open category, category Naga Sai Sarthak and Satyanarayana P tied for first place with 5.5 points each out of six rounds. However, Sai Sarthak clinched the title after tie-break.

Top 10 (Open category): 1.Naga Sai Sarthak, 2.Satyanarayana.P, 3.Shanmukha.P, 4.Sibi Srinivas Einstein, 5.Shaik Fayaz, 6.Nidhish Shyamal, 7.Avinash.V, 8.Manij Reddy, 9.Challa Saharsha, 10.Shivamshika G;

Age category winners:

U-15: Boys: 1.D Jaya Sai, 2.Krishna Chaitanya;

U-13: Boys: 1.Arnavkrishna S, 2.D Parthiv; Girls: 1.Sasi Hasini Chintala;

U-11 Boys: 1.Srivatsav V, 2.Ranay Reddy G; Girls: 1.Sri Darshini T, 2.Sai Susheela R;

U-9 Boys: 1.Arjun Krishnan, 2.Kashyap Abhay; Girls: 1.Kavya Nirvana K;

U-7 Boys: 1.Sanjay Karthik Poloju, 2.Sanikommu Harshit Reddy; Girls: 1.Nithyasri Somalaraju, 2.Madhu Sree Duvvala;

Best Veteran: T Masood; Best Woman: Kushi Srivatsava.