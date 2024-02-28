Adilabad, Asifabad get new Collectors

Published Date - 28 February 2024

Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj was transferred and was replaced by Rajarshi Shah, an IAS officer of 2017 batch. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday.

Rahul Raj belonging to the 2015 batch IAS was posted as Collector of the district on January 31 last year. He left a mark on the district by introducing innovative initiatives including free EAMCET and NEET coaching to intermediate students studying in government junior colleges, benefiting over 200 students in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Borkade Hemanth Sahadeorao, a 2018 Batch IAS officer was also transferred. He was replaced by Sneha Shabarish from the 2017 batch. Hemanth was posted as the Collector of the district on February 10, 2023.