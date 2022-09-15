Adilabad: Collector instructs officials to make Integration Day fete a success

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

(Collector Sikta Patnaik convenes a review meeting with officials concerned in Adilabad on Thursday) Sikta told the officials concerned to prepare a road map to ensure that 15,000 persons from Boath and Adilabad each participate in the celebrations.

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed the officials concerned to make Telangana National Integration Day celebrations slated to be organised on September 17, a grand success. She held a review meeting with the authorities of various departments here on Thursday.

Sikta told the officials concerned to prepare a road map to ensure that 15,000 persons from Boath and Adilabad Assembly constituencies each participate in the celebrations. She asked them to make sure that youngsters, women and students take part in the fete. She instructed them that participants should first reach Collector chowk and then to Indira Priyadarshini stadium.

The Collector said that 89 buses were arranged for shifting 4,000 representatives, employees and persons belonging to ST communities from the district who would participate in the similar event to be held in Hyderabad on September 17. She added that cultural programmes would be conducted to mark the occasion on September 18. She asked the authorities to make elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, Additional Collectors Shaik Basha Rizwan, and N Nataraj, trainee collector P Shreeja, Additional SP Srinivas Rao, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ganapathi, RIMS-Adilabad director Jaisingh Rathod and many others were present.