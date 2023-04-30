Teenager, married woman murdered in Adilabad

07:27 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Adilabad: A 19-year-old youngster and a married woman were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Seethagondi hamlet under Garkampet panchayat in Gudihathnoor mandal on Sunday.

Utnoor DSP Chukka Nagender said Mohammad Rehman of Bhuktapur and Ashwini (26), from Sundarayyanagar in Adilabad town were found dead with head injuries on the outskirts of Seethagondi village. They were suspected to have been murdered two days back. Their scooter was parked near the spot of the crime.

While Rehman was helping his brother in operating a Mee-Seva centre in the town, Ashwini had two children aged below eight years from her husband Ramesh. Both the victims were missing said to be missing since Friday though no missing complainant was lodged.

Based on a complaint received from Rehman’s brother Raheem, a murder case was registered and investigation is on.