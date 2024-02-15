Adilabad home guard felicitated for shining in masters athletic championship

Adilabad SP Gaush Alam honored home guard Shankar with a shawl for winning silver medal in high jump and bronze medal in triple jump at the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:04 PM

Home guard Shankar is being felicitated by Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam felicitated home guard Naliginti Shankar for shining in a national level masters athletic championship-2024 held in Hyderabad from February 8 to 11, at a programme organised here on Thursday.

Alam honored Shankar with a shawl for winning silver medal in high jump and bronze medal in triple jump at the event. He promised to encourage the home guard and asked officials to allocate leaves for Shankar to undergo training. He congratulated the home guard for being qualified to take part in an international championship to be organised in Thailand in May. Shankar works in AR headquarters in Adilabad.

The SP said that special awards and rewards would be extended to cops who excel in a field. Adilabad DSP P Srinivas and Reserve Inspector Murali were present.