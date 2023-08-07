Adilabad: Narrow escape for three after container lorry overturns

The driver of the lorry coming from Hyderabad and proceeding to Nagpur managed to avert the collision with the motorbike, resulting in overturning of the vehicle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: Three persons had a narrow escape, while two others sustained minor injuries when a speeding container lorry overturned on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44 at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Sunday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Monday.

Police and locals said that Jangu, Krishna and Santosh of Chincholi of Neradigonda managed to escape unhurt when the vehicle turned turtle on the national highway. The three, travelling on a bike, were trying to cross the highway.

The driver of the lorry coming from Hyderabad and proceeding to Nagpur managed to avert the collision with the motorbike, resulting in overturning of the vehicle.

The two-wheeler was damaged in the accident. Lorry driver Rasheed Khan and cleaner Abid Khan suffered minor injuries. They were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. A case was registered.