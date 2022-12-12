Adobe investing in AI in Hyderabad, says CEO Shantanu Narayen

Technology company Adobe is investing in Hyderabad in artificial intelligence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Technology company Adobe is investing in Hyderabad in artificial intelligence (AI). The company thinks AI is one of the technologies that will bring tectonic shifts across domains in the world, said Adobe Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen.

“We really feel this is the place right now if we are incubating right now. I introduced Hyderabad to four or five CEOs, who have all created their presence here. We are doing some work in the artificial intelligence area. AI is an area we are investing in Hyderabad,” he said after receiving the `Chief Executive Officer of the Year Award by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) at its flagship Tie Global Summit’ here in Hyderabad on Monday. He faced a volley of queries in an interaction session including from IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and others.

On his journey to the top, he said,”In all the privileges that I got from Hyderabad, I went to Vidyaranaya and the Hyderabad Public School. It is one of those places that give incredible education. I was editor of the school magazine. I was into debates. I tried to do everything but academics. Then I went to Osmania to do electronics because I was fascinated. In the final year, I was taken over by microprocessors and computer science became my passion. I went to the States and got an opportunity to study there. The main thing I got I would say is the high school and college education here,” he said.