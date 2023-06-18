| After Karthikeya 2 Anupama Parameshwaran Gears Up For Two New Projects Eagle And Tillu Square

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: South star Anupama Parameshwaran had recently announced her new project ‘Eagle’ through the teaser on her social media handle. ‘Eagle’ is an action thriller movie directed and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. The movie casts Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameshwaran, and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles along with Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and many others, who have appeared in supporting roles.

The teaser seems to have an intriguing start where suspense about Ravi Teja’s role is being built. The movie is all set to release in theatres in January 2024 on the occasion of Sankranti.

‘Tillu Square’, on the other hand, is a romantic comedy entertainer movie directed by Mallik Ram. The movie casts Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the main lead roles along with Fish Venkat and many others who have been seen in supporting roles. This movie will hit the screens on September 15.