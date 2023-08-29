AHHA, Yashoda Hospitals organise CME-2023 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Association of Health and Hospital Administrators (AHHA) in association with Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad conducted CME-2023 on “Leadership and Management in Healthcare: Navigating Challenges, Maximizing Impact”.

Over 300 healthcare workers participated in the leadership and management event, which was attended by owners of hospitals, administrators, healthcare professionals, students and researchers, said president, AHHA Dr Martha Ramesh.

The event, which also featured Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr Lingaiah, focused on aspects of effective leadership and management in healthcare which were discussed and presented by various speakers form Yashoda Hospitals, CARE Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals and Management colleges.

Senior health officials including OSD, CMO, Dr Gangadhar, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr M Raja Rao, Superintendent, OGH, Dr B Nagender, Medical Superintendent, NIMS, Dr N Satyanarayana and office bearers of AHHA were present.