Aim for Telangana to be number one in healthcare services: Harish Rao

To ensure quality healthcare services were available to all, the State government in last few years has launched several initiatives, Harish Rao said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The sole aim of all government healthcare workers should be to achieve the number one status for Telangana in the field of healthcare services in the country, said Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday.

Proper coordination and co-operation between different wings and care givers enabled the State reach the third spot in the country after Kerala and Maharashtra. “By improving our performance in other healthcare parameters, we must all strive to achieve and become the best performing state in the health sector,” Harish Rao in a review meeting with senior health officials said.

To ensure quality healthcare services were available to all, the State government in last few years has launched several initiatives including free medicines, upgradation of medical infrastructure, T-Diagnostics, free dialysis etc, he said.

The District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HO) must keep themselves abreast with the local challenges and ensure healthcare services were delivered efficiently. The district government teaching hospitals were now adequately equipped and they should be utilized instead of referring patients to teaching hospitals in Hyderabad, he said.

There was also a need for the health department to focus on increasing walk-in patients at Basthi Dawakhanas and start offering health care services after 2 pm even on Sundays.

The Minister urged the health department to continue taking steps to ensure that all deliveries were conducted naturally and C-sections were offered only to high-risk pregnant women. Senior health officials including Secretary, Health, S A M Rizvi and others were present.