AIMIM (Inquilab) party recognition: State EC order set aside

The Commission by its order of April 2020 had found that the abbreviated name of the political party bore semblance to an already existing political party namely AIMIM.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the order of the State Election Commission in refusing to grant recognition to All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Milat. The Commission by its order of April 2020 had found that the abbreviated name of the political party bore semblance to an already existing political party namely AIMIM. The impugned order came even after an undertaking by the petitioner that it would use the abbreviation AIMIM (Inquilab).

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that various other political parties across the country and in the State were given such advantage which inexplicably was rejected for the petitioner. Mayor Mundra, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the party suffered a unique paradox where its members could become a Member of Parliament by virtue of recognition given by Election Commission of India but could not be Corporators by virtue of the impugned order.

Justice Kodandaram agreeing with the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel pointed out how similar facility was granted to other name/abbreviated parties and the same cannot be denied to the petitioner.

Inaction questioned

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ordered notice to the Indian Forest Officer (IFS), Hyderabad, and the Forest Settlement Officer, Ranga Reddy, in a writ petition on conversion of disputed land to forest land.

The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by Mohd Sirajuddin. According to the petitioner his land at Maheshwaram village was initiated to be notified as forest land. He pointed out that the court had directed the authorities to conclude on the legitimacy of the claim. The petitioner complained that though the court had passed orders in 2009, action was yet to be taken. The government pleader informed the court that no notice was issued to the Settlement Officer.

The panel ordered notices to the Collector and the Settlement Officer and directed the officer to file a report explaining reasons for their inaction after the passing of the judgment. The panel adjourned the matter for further hearing.

