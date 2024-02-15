AIR Adilabad station transmission capacity increased

Stating that the station aired programmes with the help of a 3 KW transmitter so far, Adilabad station deputy director Naik informed that the station's transmission capacity was enhanced to 10 KW from January 26

AIR-Adilabad station deputy director Naushi Naik and Chief programme officer Rameshwar address newsmen in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: All India Radio- Adilabad station deputy director Malawath Naushi Naik said that people of the erstwhile Adilabad district were now able to listen to programmes of the station, with transmission capacity of the station being increased to 10 kilowatts.

He along with Chief Programme Officer Rameshwar Kendre addressed newsmen in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Stating that the station aired programmes with the help of a 3 KW transmitter so far, Naik informed that the station’s transmission capacity was enhanced to 10 KW from January 26. He stated that people residing in remote parts of the composite Adilabad district could access the programmes transmitted by the station. A 100-meter high tower required for this was already built, he said.

Listeners could tune into the programmes from anywhere using an Android-based application. He stated that the station was established on October 12 in 1986 and was converted into a Frequency Module (FM) in 2015. Efforts were being made to ensure quality programmes for the listeners, he added.