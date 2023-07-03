Dundigal Air Force Acaemy conducts training camp for NCC

NCC plays a very important role in the life of a cadet by nurturing in them the right values and discipline at a very early stage in life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal conducted a training camp for cadets of NCC Air Wing, Senior Division in coordination with NCC Secunderabad (Air Wing) from June 19 to July 2.

A total of 50 cadets including 17 girls from Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh Directorates participated in the camp.

The cadets underwent various training activities during the camp and were exposed to the ground-level functioning of the Indian Air Force through visits to various sections during their stay in the camp. They also interacted with the trainees at the academy who had joined IAF through NCC.

They were highly motivated and enthusiastic while undergoing the camp at this academy, a press release said.

The exposure towards aviation and ground training at Air Force Academy would definitely motivate the cadets to join Armed Forces in service to the nation, the release added.