Akanksha, Shivani, Sanjana triumph at Inter-District Taekwondo Championship

Telangana’s Panjala Akanksha, Shivani Pittala and Sanjana bagged top honours in the Individual poomsae

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Panjala Akanksha, Shivani Pittala and Sanjana bagged top honours in the Individual poomsae, U-62 kg and U-57 kg categories respectively at the Inter-District Taekwondo Championship held at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

With these victories they confirmed berth in the State taekwondo team for the upcoming 38th Senior National Taekwondo Championship scheduled to be held in Puducherry from February 10 to 12.