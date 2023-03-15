Align Technology opens Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Align Technology, a medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, intraoral scanners, and CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, announced the opening of its Align Innovation Centre (AIC) at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Park in Hyderabad.

“We are excited to open the Align Innovation Center (AIC) in Hyderabad,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli, Align Technology Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer.

The innovation centre will bring together some of the best and brightest talents in the industry to help drive digital innovation and advance the possibilities of the Align Digital Platform, an integrated suite of proprietary technologies and services.

The AIC in Hyderabad will also serve as an hub for collaboration to create innovations that advance digital dentistry and orthodontics.

“The Align Innovation Centre in Hyderabad will play a key role in further developing the Align Digital Platform and designing various mobile and web applications for the Invisalign system,” said Srini Pendala, Senior Director and General Manager of the Align Innovation Centre.

Its plan is to scale and support the product development of iTero intraoral scanners and other product innovations. Being based in Hyderabad, it will tap the digital talentpool and leverage the tech innovation ecosystem that Hyderabad has to offer.