All India Police Sports Meet: Hyderabad CP congratulates medal winners

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:53 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Five police personnel from the city police won three silver and two bronze medal during the event. Five police personnel from the city police won three silver and two bronze medal during the event.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday congratulated the personnel of the Hyderabad police who won medals at the recently held All India Police Sports Meet -2022. Five police personnel from the city police won three silver and two bronze medal during the event.

The police personnel who participated and won the medals are G.Ambika, WSI Banjara Hills PS, and B. Praneetha, WSI Charminar PS, both won bronze medal in fencing event, and constables S.R.Arjun Anand of Punjagutta PS, G.Omkarnadh of the CCS, and K.Satish Kumar of Chikkadpally PS who won silver medals in fencing event.

Anand appreciated police personnel’s efforts and said, “your grit and determination will inspire other sport lovers in our unit.”