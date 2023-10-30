CM KCR condemns attack on Medak MP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condemned the attempt on the life of Medak MP and BRS Dubbak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal on Monday. He asserted that such physical attacks have no place in a democratic society.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the resorting to violence and murder as a means of pursuing political goals rather than seeking the public’s mandate through elections.

He called upon the citizens, BRS leaders, and party members to remain vigilant against such anti-social elements during the ongoing elections. He underlined that any attacks on BRS leaders and activists would not be tolerated.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who was busy with electioneering, spoke to Health Minister T Harish Rao over phone and enquired about the incident. He also instructed the authorities to ensure that Prabhakar Reddy receives the best possible medical treatment for a speedy recovery.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed shock upon learning about the attack on Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. She stated that violence has no place in democracy, and that such incidents were a threat to the democratic process.

She directed the police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period. It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections, she said and wished for a speedy recovery of Prabhakar Reddy.