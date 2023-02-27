Amara Raja collaborates with GMR to set-up research centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:44 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Batteries has signed a land lease agreement with GMR to set up ‘E-Hub’, an advanced energy research and innovation centre that will work on development of clean energy technologies for mobility and energy storage, at GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, AeroCity Hyderabad, a press release said.

The research and development (R&D) centre will be spread over 7-acres in the industrial zone of Aero City. Given the proximity to RGIA, Shamshabad airport, well-developed Infrastructure and a vibrant industrial neighbourhood, the research facility has the potential to kick start a green power storage ecosystem that will include incubating start-ups, lab spaces and encourage a collaborative ecosystem at Aero City Hyderabad.

“The partnership with Amara Raja Batteries marks a significant milestone towards that future. We believe that the sustainable measures at Aerocity Hyderabad and the related certifications make us the best partner for any organization that is working on green solutions,” said Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, said.

Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries, Vikramadithya Gourineni said that the E-hub is part of Rs. 9, 500 crore Giga corridor initiative.

“The E-hub will be a unique facility to hasten the development of viable technologies in new energy and open to all players. It will have laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product lifecycle analysis, and proof of concept demonstration,” he said.