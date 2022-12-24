| Sangareddy One Died Two Injured As Man Attacks Wife Two Kin With Knife

Sangareddy: One died, two injured as man attacks wife, two kin with knife

02:32 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Sangareddy: A man attacked his wife, her sister and her son with a knife at Vani Nagar under Ameenpur Police Station limits on Saturday.

While his sister-in-law Sujatha (44) died on the spot, the rest two have critically injured in the attack.

According to Patancheru DSP S Bheem Reddy, the accused Srinivas, a resident of Chinthal in Hyderabad, was having some serious disputes with his wife Sunitha (40). Sunitha had moved to her elder sister Sujatha’s home a few months ago.

Since then, Sunitha was working as a packaging worker along with Sujatha in a private company. Srinivas came to Vani Nagar on Saturday morning and had a serious argument with Sunitha. When Sujatha interfered, he had attacked both of them with a knife.

Srinivas has also stabbed Sujatha’s son Sai Kiran when he tried to stop him. Sujatha died on the spot while Sunitha and Saikiran have sustained serious injuries. Special teams are formed to nab Srinivas.