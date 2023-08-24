Andhra CM offers condolences on passing of eminent Statistician CR Rao

Calyampudi Radhakrishnan Rao, aged 102, passed away on Wednesday in the United States. He was widely recognized as one of the globe's foremost statisticians.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, a renowned Mathematician and Statistician who excelled in his chosen field.

The genius of Padma Vibhushan CR Rao, who completed his Masters from Andhra University, went on to win the International Prize in Statistics (2023), equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members of the centenerian, the Chief Minister recalled Dr Rao’s services in the field of Statistics, which include the Cramer- Rao bound and Rao-Blackwell theorem among others.