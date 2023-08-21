Chandrababu ruined govt. institutions: Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy stated that former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu severely damaged government institutions and displayed little regard for government employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu had ruined the government institutions and had scant respect for government employees.

Addressing the 21st state conference of Andhra Pradesh Non-Government Officers here on Monday, he announced that a pending DA would be given as Dasara gift to the employees. Since 2019, his government had recruited 3.19 lakh employees and 53,000 were appointed in the health sector, besides regularising the services of 2,06,668 contract employees, spending Rs.3,300 crore on wages alone, he disclosed.

Quoting from Chandrababu’s book, ‘Manasulo Maata’, he said that Chandrababu opined that only some employees were good while all others were corrupt. He wondered what right Chandrababu had to abuse employees, and felt the latter should ponder if such a person would do any good to them.

The Chief Minister noted that the Chandrababu government had looted the public in the name of Janmabhoomi committees and employees were left with precious little. As many as 54 government sector institutions were shut down during the TDP regime, he recalled. “What was the state of APSRTC during Babu’s regime? And the plight of schools? How could such persons do justice to employees?,” he asked.

On the employees-friendly Guaranteed Pension Scheme being implemented, he said that an ordinance on GPS, which was a revolutionary step in the country, would be issued shortly. The GPS would be a model for others to emulate as it would be beneficial to all employees after retirement, he stated.

Describing the government employees as a bridge between the government and the people, Jagan said that they were better placed compared to any other government. All services were brought to village level successfully and since 2019, the burden on employees was also reduced, he stated. Other notable achievements of this government were merger of APSRTC in the state government and increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62. And unlike the previous governments, the salaries of employees were increased irrespective of elections, he added.