Andhra Pradesh: Despite Cyclone Mocha, IMD warns heatwaves in 11 mandals

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted heatwaves in 11 mandals on Monday and 15 mandals on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:22 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted heatwaves in 11 mandals on Monday and 15 mandals on Tuesday. The maximum temperature might hit 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, despite the effects of the cyclone storm on the Bay of Bengal. APSDMA stated that the temperature will rise in the coming weeks.

The reports say that four mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, two mandals in Kakinada and Anakapalli districts will witness a heatwave on Monday. On Tuesday, heatwaves are expected in six mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, three mandals in Anakapalle and Kakinada, and one mandal in East Godavari, Eluru, and Prakasam districts. Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature in the daytime of 39.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Bay of Bengal, wind instability has significantly increased, and low pressure is expected in the next 24 hours. In districts like NTR, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Ubhaya Godavari, ASR, Prakasam, Bapatla, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and certain portions of Kadapa, Nandyal, a modest trough line across coastal Andhra Pradesh would undoubtedly provide afternoon to evening showers today.