Andhra Pradesh is under debt of Rs 10 lakh crores, made no progress in last ten years: YS Sharmila

"If all the previous and current debts are added together, the debt incurred by the state is 10 lakh crores," the APCC chief added.

By ANI Updated On - 21 January 2024, 10:15 PM

Sharmila

Vijayawada: The newly appointed Congress chief for Andhra Pradesh, YS Sharmila on Sunday criticized the YSRCP government for pushing the state under huge debt and said that no progress has taken place in the state in the last 10 years.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ruled the state until the year 2019.

Addressing the media after assuming charge of the APCC chief, YS Sharmila said, “It is a matter of pride that all the leaders of the Congress party trusted me. The YSRCP has been in power in Andhra Pradesh for the last five years. Before that, TDP was in power. There has been no progress in these 10 years.” Sharmila claimed that, at present, Andhra Pradesh is striving for funds.

“Chandrababu didn’t build proper capital. Jagan announced three capitals but he failed to build a single capital. Andhra Pradesh does not have at least one metro. They (current and previous governments) have taken on so much debt but development is seen only in the vanity box,” she said.

“If all the previous and current debts are added together, the debt incurred by the state is 10 lakh crores,” the APCC chief added.

Continuing her attack on the Jagan Reddy-led Andhra government, Sharmila said, “Not even 10 new big industries have come up in the last 10 years. Not even a single industry has come to Andhra Pradesh. No job calendar was released for unemployed youth. There was no development but attacks on Dalits have increased 100 per cent. YSRCP pledges state interests for self-interest. There is not even one special package for the state.” The Andhra Congress chief further alleged that the YSRCP and TDP are having a secret alliance with the BJP. “All their MPs are bowing their heads before the BJP,” she said.

Targeting the Centre for “ignoring the interests of Andhra Pradesh”, Sharmila said that the “BJP has been in power for 10 years. It said that it would provide 2 crore jobs every year but in reality, out of 2 crore jobs, how many jobs did our Andhra get? No new jobs. Also, existing jobs will disappear if this continues. The BJP could not provide even one lakh jobs in Andhra.” Sharmila also claimed that currently, there is not one farmer in the country who is living without debt on his head.

“BJP is in power at the national level and has cheated the farmers. There is no farmer in the country without debt. Bring money back from the Swiss bank and invest in farmers’ accounts,” she said.

On the occasion, Sharmila remembered her father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy (also known as YSR), who was also the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Sharmila said that those who truly loved his father must support Congress to fulfil his vision.

“YSR’s ambitions were fulfilled by Congress. YSR had Congress origins until his last breath. People who love YSR must stand up. Join hands with me. Let’s prepare to achieve the ambitions of YSR again in Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

YS Sharmila joined the Congress earlier this month. She also merged her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress. The Congress on Tuesday appointed YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of the party in the poll-bound state.