Animal Welfare Board issues emergency advisory to stop cockfights in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Despite a nationwide ban on cockfighting, PETA reported the resurgence of arenas where roosters are subjected to steroids and alcohol.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 03:32 PM

Hyderabad: Following a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued an emergency advisory to curb illegal cockfighting events in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti.

Despite a nationwide ban on cockfighting, PETA reported the resurgence of arenas where roosters are subjected to steroids and alcohol. AWBI has directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Animal Welfare Boards to ensure rigorous enforcement of the law and submit a detailed action taken report. PETA India has also urged state police to take immediate action and offered to provide a safe haven for seized roosters.

“We urge anyone who learns about a cockfight to report it to the police,” says PETA India Director of Advocacy Projects Khushboo Gupta.

During cockfights, two birds are incited to fight. Roosters raised for fighting are often kept in cramped cages and tormented in practice fights. One or both of them may die from the event, and both are often critically injured. Cockfighting is explicitly prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.